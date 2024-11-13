Jannik Sinner celebrates with World No. 1 trophy

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Turin
AP , PTI |

Top

Sinner won the Australian Open and US Open for his first two Grand Slam titles. He mathematically secured the year-end No. 1 a month ago

Italy’s Jannik Sinner with the World No. 1 trophy in Turin. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner was awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the rankings before his home fans at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.


Sinner won the Australian Open and US Open for his first two Grand Slam titles. He mathematically secured the year-end No. 1 a month ago.


“There’s no place better to celebrate this trophy,” Sinner said as his mom, Siglinde, looked on in tears. “Thanks for all of your support.”


Sinner, 23, is the 19th different player to claim the year-end honour and the 29th man overall to be No. 1.

Medvedev victorious 

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev moved back into contention at the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur on Tuesday. De Minaur, who is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players, has lost both of his opening matches and will likely be eliminated.

