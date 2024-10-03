Sinner still the best: Alcaraz after epic China Open finale

The level that he’s playing, it’s unbelievable. It’s a really high quality of tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz with the China Open trophy in Beijing yesterday

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz dug deep to beat reigning champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to lift his first China Open ATP 500 title here on Wednesday.

The Spaniard came from a set down to register a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) triumph against the Italian. With his title run on the hard courts of Beijing, Alcaraz thus became the first player to win an ATP 500 crown on all three surfaces (hard, clay and grass) in the hstory of the series (since 2009).

“He [Sinner] could have won in two, I could win in two, he could win in three. It was a really close match. Jannik, once again, showed that he’s the best player in the world, at least for me. The level that he’s playing, it’s unbelievable. It’s a really high quality of tennis. Of shots, physically, mentally, he’s a beast,” said Alcaraz after his win.

The Spaniard now leads his ATP head-to-heads against Sinner 6-4 after winning all three of their encounters this season (Indian Wells, Roland Garros, Beijing). Impressively, Alcaraz now has a 8-1 win-loss record against the Top 5 players this year, his only loss to one of the elite was against Novak Djokovic in the gold medal match at the Olympics.

