No. 1 Sinner beats Chinese wildcard to set up mouthwatering final v Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner returns to Bu Yunchaokete in Beijing yesterday. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner ignored the bubbling controversy over his steroid case and a roaring home crowd to set up a China Open final against Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

The World No. 1 and defending champion defeated the 96th-ranked Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to avoid a major upset.

The Italian faces Spanish second seed Alcaraz, who was in fine form in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final. “It’s a very delicate moment, very difficult, very different,” Sinner said after racking up a 15th win in a row even as he makes headlines off the court. “So every victory for me is a great sign.”

