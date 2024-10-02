Breaking News
No. 1 Sinner beats Chinese wildcard to set up mouthwatering final v Alcaraz

Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Beijing
AFP |

Top

The Italian faces Spanish second seed Alcaraz, who was in fine form in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final

Jannik Sinner returns to Bu Yunchaokete in Beijing yesterday. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner ignored the bubbling controversy over his steroid case and a roaring home crowd to set up a China Open final against Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday. 
The World No. 1 and defending champion defeated the 96th-ranked Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to avoid a major upset. 


The Italian faces Spanish second seed Alcaraz, who was in fine form in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final. “It’s a very delicate moment, very difficult, very different,” Sinner said after racking up a 15th win in a row even as he makes headlines off the court. “So every victory for me is a great sign.”


carlos alcaraz tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

