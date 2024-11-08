Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner Alcaraz placed in different groups

Sinner, Alcaraz placed in different groups

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

The top two players in each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Sinner, who lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, tops the rankings

Sinner, Alcaraz placed in different groups

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Pics/AFP

Jannik Sinner avoided his key rival Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals group draw on Thursday, as the Italian aims for his first title at the season-ending event on home soil. World No. 1 Sinner was drawn in the Ilie Nastase Group with Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur at the tournament in Turin, which starts on Sunday.


Also Read: India shuttler George storms into quarter finals


Reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, ranked three in the world, was drawn in the John Newcombe with Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev. 


The top two players in each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Sinner, who lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, tops the rankings.

