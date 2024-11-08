The top two players in each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Sinner, who lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, tops the rankings

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Sinner, Alcaraz placed in different groups x 00:00

Jannik Sinner avoided his key rival Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals group draw on Thursday, as the Italian aims for his first title at the season-ending event on home soil. World No. 1 Sinner was drawn in the Ilie Nastase Group with Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur at the tournament in Turin, which starts on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India shuttler George storms into quarter finals

Reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, ranked three in the world, was drawn in the John Newcombe with Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

The top two players in each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Sinner, who lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, tops the rankings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever