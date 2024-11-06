Injured Djokovic to miss ATP Finals

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 November,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Rome
Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz had already qualified before Djokovic’s announcement

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he will not defend his ATP Finals title due to an “ongoing injury” which has ended the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s season. 


Tennis icon Djokovic was one of four players still battling for one of three remaining places at the season-ending event in Turin, which kicks off on Sunday, but said on social media that he wouldn’t be making a bid for a third straight Finals title. “I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week,” Djokovic said. “Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!”


The Serb, 37, currently ranked fifth in the world, sits sixth in The Race, the ATP’s annual rankings to determine the eight competitors at the Finals. Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz had already qualified before Djokovic’s announcement.

