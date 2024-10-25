The former top-ranked player said on Instagram he is “sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.”

Novak Djokovic

Listen to this article Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters x 00:00

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organisers said. Djokovic, 37, played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week. Organisers did not give a reason for Djokovic’s withdrawal. The former top-ranked player said on Instagram he is “sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year,” he added. Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever