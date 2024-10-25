Breaking News
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

The former top-ranked player said on Instagram he is “sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.”

Novak Djokovic

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organisers said. Djokovic, 37, played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week. Organisers did not give a reason for Djokovic’s withdrawal. The former top-ranked player said on Instagram he is “sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.” 


“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year,” he added. Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals.


