The festivities begin tomorrow with a match between the Association and the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) and shall reach its zenith on January 19 with a performance by the esteemed musical duo of Ajay-Atul

Jagdish Achrekar

Listen to this article Magnanimity ought to have figured in Wankhede golden jubilee celebrations x 00:00

The forthcoming golden jubilee celebrations of the first Test match held at the Wankhede Stadium promise to be a grand affair, replete with novel initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festivities begin tomorrow with a match between the Association and the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) and shall reach its zenith on January 19 with a performance by the esteemed musical duo of Ajay-Atul.

Also Read: Coach Murray ready to face Djokovic ire

We First initiatives

Under the stewardship of a novel breed of administrators over the past five years, the Association has witnessed the inception of various ideas, all emblazoned with the motto, We First. The inaugural corporate trophy in the aftermath of the pandemic, a special league tournament for MCA clubs to commemorate the birth centenary of Madhav Mantri, cash prizes from quarter-finals to club teams, floodlit local finals and probably the most laudable endeavour of all — acknowledging the tireless efforts of its groundstaff (this generously supported by Cadbury Mondelez), introduction of online registration for players, honouring batting legend Sunil Gavaskar with an air-conditioned box, naming of a stand to honour another cricket legend, Dilip Vengsarkar are some of the noteworthy actions of the MCA.

But during the last five years, the MCA somehow missed an opportunity to double the meagre gratis/pension for former Mumbai players (Rs 10,000 up to 70 years of age and Rs 20,000 to 70 and above).

Tyson-like scheme needed

Whilst the forthcoming performance by Ajay-Atul shall undoubtedly prove melodious to the ears of those in attendance, an announcement of a scheme akin to the BCA-Mafatlal Bowling Scheme helmed by the late Frank Tyson, which nurtured the talents of illustrious cricketers such as Abey Kuruvilla, Paras Mhambrey, and many others, would doubtless sound more melodious to the ears of the Mumbai’s cricket lovers. That scheme not only produced long-serving bowlers, it also opened up opportunities for some of them to turn coaches.

While the Association celebrates 50 years of the iconic ground, is there any victory for cricket amidst the festivities, I wonder.

Jagdish Achrekar was Hon Treasurer of the MCA before the last elections in 2022