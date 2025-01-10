Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai stalwarts to grace MCAs 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai stalwarts to grace MCA's 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium

Updated on: 10 January,2025 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The other stalwarts who are expected on the occasion are former skipper Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, Suryakumar Yadav and Diana Edulji

Mumbai stalwarts to grace MCA's 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium

This picture shows a general view of the Wankhede Stadium (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Mumbai stalwarts to grace MCA's 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium
x
00:00

Cricketing legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma, will be part of the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) grand celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium on January 19.


The event will commence on January 12.


The other stalwarts who are expected on the occasion are former skipper Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, Suryakumar Yadav and Diana Edulji.


The main event will also feature Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from domestic and international cricket.

"As we mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, I warmly invite all cricket fans to be part of this momentous occasion. Our legendary heroes will join us in the celebrations, and together, we will pay tribute to the rich legacy of the Wankhede Stadium which is a pride of Mumbai," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik in a release.

The MCA will release a coffee table book on January 19, while a commemorative postal stamp will also be issued.

MCA will also felicitate the groundsmen and members of the Mumbai team, which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra cricket association wankhede sachin tendulkar ajinkya rahane ravi shastri cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK