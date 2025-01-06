What made the moment even more special was the resemblance between Sushila's bowling action and that of former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan

Pic: Screengrab/@Ra_THORe/X)

Listen to this article WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's 12-year-old viral find outfoxes Rajyavardhan Rathore x 00:00

Rajasthan's Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore, recently had the unique opportunity to witness the raw talent of young cricket sensation, Sushila Meena, when he faced her in the nets.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made the moment even more special was the resemblance between Sushila's bowling action and that of former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan. Just a few weeks ago, Sushila was living an ordinary life, but a single video posted by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar changed her fate overnight.

Sushila's bowling action caught the attention of Tendulkar, who shared a video of her online. Her left-arm bowling style, with its effortless flow, closely resembled that of Khan, and from that moment, she became a viral sensation.

Rathore, clearly impressed by the young bowler’s skills, took to social media platform X to share his experience of facing Sushila. In the video, Sushila charged in with her characteristic smooth action and bowled a delivery that pitched up perfectly.

Rathore, attempting to drive the ball, missed entirely, and the ball clattered into the middle stump. In his post, Rajyavardhan humorously remarked, "Bitiya se clean bowled hokar hum sab jeet gaye (We all won after getting clean bowled by the young daughter)."

Sushila hails from a small village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, and her journey into cricket began three years ago. Despite the absence of proper training facilities and resources, she remained steadfast in her commitment to the sport. Her coach, Ishwarlal Meena, played a crucial role in shaping her bowling technique, helping her develop her unique action. Speaking to ANI, Sushila shared her passion for cricket and the role of her coach in her development.

"I have been playing for three years. My coach Ishwarlal Meena taught me how to bowl," she said.

Sushila's rise to prominence is a testament to the power of social media, as the viral video shared by Tendulkar helped her gain widespread recognition. Her father, Ratna Meena, expressed his gratitude to the cricketing legend for bringing attention to his daughter's talent. "I want to thank Sachin Tendulkar. It was because of him my daughter went viral," he said, acknowledging the significant role Tendulkar played in his daughter’s newfound fame.

"Her coach has taught her everything. He used to take out time and teach her bowling," he said, recognising the sacrifices made by Ishwarlal Meena in helping Sushila realise her potential.