MCC honours Sachin Tendulkar with club membership

Sachin Tendulkar (PIc: AFP)

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) on Friday said Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar has accepted its invitation to become an honourary member of the prestigious institution.

Founded in 1838, the MCC is one of the oldest sports clubs in Australia and is responsible for the management and development of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), one of the game's premier venues.

"An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game," the MCC posted on 'X'.

The legendary Tendulkar currently holds the record of most runs at MCG with 449 from five Tests at an average of 44.90 and a strike-rate of 58.69 with a hundred and three fifties.

Earlier in 2012, Tendulkar was awarded the Order of Australia, one of the country's highest honours.

The MCG is currently hosting the vital fourth and penultimate Test match between India and Australia with the rubber evenly poised at 1-1.

Earlier, Australia's fiery pace attack destroyed India's top order on Friday to put them in the driving seat after they set a daunting first innings target on the back of Steve Smith's 34th Test century.

The visitors were 164-5 at the close on day two at the MCG, still 310 runs adrift after Australia was out for 474 soon after lunch, buoyed by Smith's stylish 140. Rishabh Pant was not out six and Ravindra Jadeja on four, with three wickets in the final half-hour bursting India's momentum after they were 153-2. Scott Boland and skipper Pat Cummins grabbed two wickets each.

"Smithy was awesome this morning. He felt so composed and took the game on when he was on top of them," Cummins told Fox Sports. "And then to get a couple of late wickets really sets up the rest of the game."