It was a patient and well-constructed innings from the 35-year-old, who hit nine fours and two sixes in the 167-ball knock

Steve Smith (Pic: X)

Listen to this article Australia's Steve Smith reaches 34th Test century x 00:00

Australia's Steve Smith slammed his second century of the series against India on Friday, reaching three figures on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Smith Test hundred, number 34!



He brings it up in style too 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jRjwC6bdIZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2024

It was a patient and well-constructed innings from the 35-year-old, who hit nine fours and two sixes in the 167-ball knock to help put the hosts in a strong position. Smith also scored a ton at the last Test in Brisbane -- his first since June 2023 -- with the latest his 34th in his 113th match.

It moves him alongside four other players on the all-list of century-makers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara. Only six players have scored more, led by Sachin Tendulkar's 51.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever