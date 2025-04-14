Breaking News
Senior functionary of Lalbaugcha Raja mandal named Sena (UBT) secretary
Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: Minister Raksha Khadse leads 'Jai Bhim Padyatra'
BMC gears up for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with extensive arrangements
Amit Shah insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, claims Sanjay Raut
Ajit, Sharad Pawar meeting: Deputy CM berates media for 'raking up old issues'
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 I thought its my day Abhishek Sharma after iconic 141 run knock

IPL 2025: "I thought it’s my day," Abhishek Sharma after iconic 141-run knock

Updated on: 14 April,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
N Jagannath Das | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Sunrisers opener Sharma had to cope with low scores of 24, 6, 1, 2, 18 before helping his team stun Punjab Kings with a match-winning 141 at Hyderabad on Saturday

IPL 2025:

SRH batter Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century vs Punjab Kings. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: "I thought it’s my day," Abhishek Sharma after iconic 141-run knock
x
00:00

Abhishek Sharma has a habit of writing notes at the start of the day. On Saturday morning, this flamboyant opener got a random thought that if he did something, it should be for the Orange Army, who came in huge numbers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The left-handed opener stroked his way to a blazing 141 that stole the thunder and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad snap a losing streak to gallop to an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Uppal.


‘This is for Orange Army’


“Usually, I wake up and write something. But today [Saturday] I got a random thought that if I do something, it will be for the Orange Army,’’ said a delighted Abhishek, 24, who took out the note out from his pocket and flaunted the sheet of paper to the crowd, on reaching his century. Though the words were not visible to the naked eye, when the cameras zoomed on the message, it read: “This one is for the Orange Army.’”


Also Read: Virgil win Dijk!

The Amritsar lad admitted he was under a little pressure after a string of low scores this season. “Obviously, there is pressure if you are not doing well in three to four innings, especially if you are losing a match,” he revealed.

Clobbering 14 fours and 10 sixes, the pocket dynamo’s six-hitting skills earned plaudits from many, including Sachin Tendulkar, who tweeted: “Abhishek’s incredible hand speed and the way he manages to get under the ball to send it miles is fantastic to watch. A knock for the ages. Keep it up!’’

Grateful to Yuvi, SKY

Abhishek, who survived a few close calls, thanked his mentor Yuvraj Singh and Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. “I was sick for four days. I had a temperature. But I am very grateful to have people like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar around. They were the ones who were continuously calling me.’’

Teammate Heinrich Klaasen too added to his confidence. “He [Klaasen] said, ‘just go for it’. I felt if I keep going, the match can end early. I thought it’s my day and I have to beat the team today.’’

The knock saw Abhishek go past David Warner’s highest score of 126 at this ground and also become the highest Indian scorer in IPL, obliterating KL Rahul’s 132 not out (for Kings XI Punjab in 2020).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Abhishek Sharma sunrisers hyderabad Punjab Kings cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK