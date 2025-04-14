Breaking News
Updated on: 14 April,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say seven years after legal drama Mulk’s release, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has begun filming its sequel with Taapsee Pannu

(From left) The late Rishi Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu in Mulk

Anubhav Sinha’s career can be divided into two parts, pre- and post-Mulk (2018). The Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-led courtroom drama marked a new chapter in his filmmaking career as he went on to helm several hard-hitting movies. Now, it looks like the director is back to where it all started—sources tell us he is filming his next, Mulk 2. For the sequel, Sinha has reunited with not only Pannu, but also Gaurav Solanki, who wrote Article 15 (2019). 


Anubhav Sinha. Pics/InstagramAnubhav Sinha. Pics/Instagram


In February, Pannu had hinted at a reunion as she celebrated five years of their film, Thappad (2020). A source says, “Anubhav has begun filming his next with Taapsee. Like Mulk, the movie explores a socially relevant theme.” The 2018 offering examined the bigotry faced by a Muslim family. It’s not known yet whether Mulk 2 picks up where the first ended or is a spiritual sequel. 


The movie will apparently also feature Manoj Pahwa, who starred in Mulk.

