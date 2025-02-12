Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shed light on his equation with Ajay Devgn with whom he worked on the 2007 film Cash. The director reveals the actor hasn't spoken to him since the film's release

Anubhav Sinha

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has had his fair share of ups and down in the industry. The filmmaker has largely been associated with narrating impactful stories like 'Article 15', 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', 'Thappad', 'Mulk', 'Bheed' and more. He debuted as a director in the year 2001 with the film 'Tum Bin'. In 2007, he made the film Cash which featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Esha Deol, Shamita Shetty and Dia Mirza. The filmmaker revealed that Devgn has not spoken to him since the release of 'Cash'.

Anubhav Sinha says he has no idea why Ajay Devgn does not speak to him

In an interview with Lallantop, Anubhav Sinha said that he has not been in touch or spoken to his Cash actor for 18 years. "We have never fought. He just doesn’t speak to me and I have no idea why. Since the making of Cash, we haven’t even met for me to tell you he ignored me or something. So, maybe, it’s just me overthinking. However, I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response, so I told to myself that maybe it slipped his mind or he must have missed my message. But, it’s been about 18 years since we have spoken.”

Sinha mulls that some of his thoughts and opinions that he has shared on public platforms could be the reason for Devgn to distance him. "In between, I did comment on people’s political views, so I must have told him something too. But he was not the only person I commented about. I have said things to various people, but I still maintain good relations with them all. I am his admirer and I really respect him as an actor and individual,” he added.

Sinha calls Ajay best actor

Despite the distance between them, Sinha considers Devgn to be one of the finest actors of the industry. "Ajay was among my favourite actors. I loved him both as an actor and an individual. He is fun to be with. He is like ‘yaaro ka yaar’. Ajay is always the first one to be there for a friend in need," he said.