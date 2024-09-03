Director Anubhav Sinha lost his cool as a he was questioned about the controversy surrounding Netflix's new series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday

Pankaj Kapur and Anubhav Sinha at IC 814 press conference (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Anubhav Sinha loses cool when questioned about IC 814 controversy: 'Have you watched the show?'

Director Anubhav Sinha lost his cool at the press conference of Netflix's new series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. The series has been receiving hate on social media over the names of the hijackers in the series. The makers have also been accused of not showing the alleged active role of ISI in the December 1999 Indian Airlines plane hijack. Anubhav clapped back at an attempt to question him over these issues at the press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Anubhav Sinha loses calm at Netflix press conference

When a reporter asked him about the alleged distortion of facts in the web series, the director questioned him back, "Who is accusing this? Are you?" Even as the host kept trying to interject, the journalist insisted on an answer. Finally, Sinha relented, but responded with one constant question, “Aapne series dekhi hai (Did you watch the series)?"

When the questioner did not answer him directly and kept questioning him back, Sinha said, "Baat nahi kar sakta aapse, aapne series nahi dekhi. (I can’t talk to you because you haven’t watched it)." The press conference ended after that.

Here's a video of what transpired:

Netflix updates disclaimer after meeting with I&B Ministry

Netflix India content head Monika Shergill met the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Delhi on Tuesday. After which, Netflix updated its disclaimer with the real and code names of the hijackers. "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of story-telling and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation," said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

The meeting was held in view of certain contentious issues on the web series based on the Hijacking of IC-814. Additionally, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had also been filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, seeking a ban on the Netflix series. The PIL alleged that the series distorts the actual identities of the terrorists involved in the hijacking.