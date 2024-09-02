From a stellar cast to an authentic portrayal of one of the most shocking terror acts in our memory, the 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' on Netflix is definitely worth your time

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a limited series on Netflix based on the December 1999 incident

Listen to this article 5 reasons why 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' on Netflix is a must-watch x 00:00

The hijack of an Indian Airlines flight, carrying 173 passengers, is one of the most prominent acts of terrorism etched in my memory as a child. December 1999 was probably the first time I learned the word ‘hijack’, blazoned across the front page of the leading daily our days in small-town Bengal started with. The visual of the IC 814 parked on the tarmac in Kandahar as the lead photo of the newspaper is hard to forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tense mood of the country for the last 7 days at the turn of the millennium, the government caught in a catch-22 situation and the plight of the passengers have been realistically portrayed by Anubhav Sinha in a new Netflix series, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’. There are many reasons why this one is a must-watch, here are some that struck me the most…

Extremely binge-worthy

This 6-part mini-series, with roughly 40 minutes per episode except for the last one, will keep you hooked till the end. Director Anubhav Sinha, alongwith writers Adrian Levy and Trishant Srivastava, have managed to make an entertaining and suspenseful show without overtly dramatic scenes. It’s well-paced, not hurried. You will finish the 6 episodes in no time.

Stellar cast

The cast is a cine-lovers delight. Despite being a limited series, the cast list is a long one. But the makers have ensured they assemble the best of talents. You have veterans Naseeruddin Shah (as Cabinet Secretary Vinay Kaul), Pankaj Kapur (as Vijaybhan Singh, Minister of External Affairs). Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Patralekha Paul, Dia Mirza and Amrita Puri have superbly performed in their respective roles. Vijay Varma as Captain Sharan Dev, head pilot of IC 814, has probably delivered one of his career-best performances. There are some surprises too, like Arvind Swamy as DRS, Secretary of MEA and Squid Game fame Anupam Tripathi as a RAW agent in Kathmandu.

Realistic depiction of a real-life event

The series is adapted from the book ‘Flight Into Fear’ by Devi Sharan (captain of IC 814) and Srinjoy Chowdhury. Anubhav Sinha has told the story of this historical hijack through a holistic, accurate, and objective lens. The makers have also managed to keep the late 90s feel visually, by giving a period feel to the cinematography. The series includes footage from the real incident 25 years ago, which adds to the authentic feel.

Rare insight into workings across govt departments

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack offers an inside view of what happens when national security is at stake. From security forces to the bureaucracy, how every cog in the wheel has a role to play in a situation like this.

Reminder of the tragic events of December 1999

The series brings to life those seven fateful days when the nation held its breath till the hijackers’ demands were met. The frustration and desperation of the relatives of people stuck in the plane is aptly captured. The series ends with a reminder that the three terrorists who were freed in exchange of the hostages went on to cause more damage, and not just in India. The dilemma of the government seen through the negotiations with hijackers was justified, and it was indeed a tough call to take.