Liverpool defender’s late header ensures league leaders earn hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates his goal v West Ham yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Virgil win Dijk! x 00:00

Virgil van Dijk spared Liverpool’s blushes with a late winner to beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday, edging the Reds to within six points of the Premier League title.

Andy Robertson’s own goal four minutes from time had given the lowly Hammers a deserved equaliser after Luis Diaz put Liverpool in front early on.

Van Dijk, though, swiftly restored the lead to show Liverpool retain the mentality of champions, even if they are running out of steam in the closing stages of the season.

Liverpool’s lead stretches to 13 points with six games remaining. A record-equalling 20th English top-flight title could come as early as next Sunday if Liverpool win at Leicester and Arsenal lose away to Ipswich.

The stage was set before kick-off for Mohamed Salah to be the hero as the Egyptian was given a huge ovation just days after ending speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract.

Salah started with the intention of making sure he was the focus of attention as young left-back Ollie Scarles struggled to cope with the Premier League’s top scorer.



The 32-year-old forward managed to set a new Premier League record by registering his 45th goal or assist of the campaign, the most ever in a 38-game season.

Salah outmuscled Scarles on the touchline and sprinted clear before an inch-perfect cross for Diaz allowed the Colombian to tap in after 18 minutes.

Defeat sees West Ham slip to 17th in the table, but they had a series of chances to take at least a point.

Alisson brilliantly tipped Mohammed Kudus’ attempted chip onto the bar with the visitors first serious attack. Jarrod Bowen had West Ham’s best chance to level when he failed to beat Alisson one-on-one.

When the Hammers did finally find the net, it was thanks to two of Liverpool’s most experienced defenders. Robertson and Van Dijk both went for the same ball and the Scotland captain diverted Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross into his own net.

The goal suddenly sparked Liverpool into life after a listless second half.

Van Dijk took just three minutes to make amends for the equaliser as he powered in Alexis Mac Allister’s corner.

The Dutchman kissed the badge in celebration in a potential nod to him reportedly being close to following Salah in signing a new contract.

13

No. of points that separate Liverpool from second-placed Arsenal

