John Abraham and Rohit Shetty to kick off their next, based on former Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria’s autobiography, from April 18; film to trace top cop’s high-profile cases

John Abraham

John Abraham and Rohit Shetty to kick off their next, based on former Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's autobiography, from April 18; film to trace top cop's high-profile cases

In February, mid-day reported that John Abraham and Rohit Shetty would be teaming up for an action film (Taking a break from cops, not action, Feb 1). Over two months on, the actor-director duo is ready to roll their project, which is a screen adaptation of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria’s autobiography, Let Me Say It Now. mid-day has learnt that the film will go on floors on April 18 at Esel Studio in Trombay. Shetty has apparently charted out a four-month schedule for the actioner, and hopes to complete a chunk by June-end.

The filmmaker is known for creating his cop universe in Bollywood. But unlike his cop entertainers, the yet-untitled movie will mark a tonal departure for Shetty as he attempts his first real-life story. Sources say that the film, backed by Shetty and Abraham along with a studio, is being mounted on a budget of over R100 crore and will chronicle the supercop’s storied 36-year career. An insider tells us, “Rohit always wanted to make a cop film rooted in truth. Rakesh Maria’s life reads like a thriller; it’s intense and has many high points, from his investigation of the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 26/11 attacks, to his brush with the underworld. Maria and Shetty have been in talks for a while, and it’s finally starting now. With the autobiography serving as the blueprint, the film will trace the story of a Bandra boy becoming a cop, his relationship with Mumbai and how he played a crucial role in protecting the city that faced many attacks.”

Insiders tell us that the movie will be shot across 40 locations in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dongri, and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The source adds, “In the first schedule, Rohit will focus on Maria’s early days in the force. About 150 crew members will be on set, including action coordinators, prosthetics experts, and a research team on standby. A set depicting the Maharashtra ATS headquarters will also be erected.”

(From left) Rakesh Maria and Rohit Shetty

Supercop Rakesh Maria’s biggest cases

. The 1993 Bombay blasts

. The 2003 twin blasts in Mumbai

. Neeraj Grover murder

. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

. Pune German Bakery blast

. The 2011 Mumbai bombings

. Sheena Bora murder