Coach Murray ready to face Djokovic ire

Coach Andy Murray (left) and Djokovic during practice at Melbourne recently. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray says he’s ready to be on the receiving end of Novak Djokovic’s ire in pressure moments at the Australian Open, with the “unique opportunity” to coach him worth it.

The Serbian 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic hired Murray in November, just months after the Scot called time on his playing career.

In his first comments since then, fellow former No. 1 Murray, who has known Djokovic since their junior playing days, said the call came out of the blue. “I said to him: ‘Look, I need to think about it and talk to my family. So, I spoke to them and after a couple of days, I thought it was a pretty unique opportunity and experience and would be a good idea to try it,’” the BBC quoted Murray as saying.

Murray is himself a three-time major winner and five-time finalist in Australia. He and Djokovic were part of the so-called Big Four, with Rafael Nadal, who retired last year, and Roger Federer, who left the sport in 2022. Djokovic and Murray faced each other 36 times with the Serb winning 25 of them. Nineteen of those clashes came in finals, with both known for sounding off their box in pressure moments. This time it Murray may be on the receiving end. “I know it’s not easy out there, it’s stressful and at times he’s going to want to vent towards his team and his box. Providing that he’s giving his best effort and trying as hard as he can, I’m absolutely fine with him expressing himself how he wants,” said Murray.

