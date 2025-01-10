Poisonaus!

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic makes startling claims of being ‘poisoned’ while he was held in detention before deportation ahead of the Australian Open in 2022

Novak Djokovic. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has claimed that he was “poisoned” by lead and mercury in his food while he was briefly held in Melbourne in 2022 before being deported on the eve of the Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 had his visa cancelled and was kicked out of the country for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid. He was held in a detention hotel as he fought a fruitless legal battle to remain. “I had some health issues. And I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed some food that poisoned me,” the Djokovic, 37, told GQ magazine in a lengthy interview published on Thursday.

High level of lead and mercury

“I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury,” added the Serbian.

When asked if he believed his food was contaminated, the Serb replied: “That’s the only way.”

Djokovic refused to elaborate on Friday in Melbourne when asked if he had any evidence that his high heavy metal blood levels were linked to the food he was given, but he did not back down from the poisoning allegations. “The GQ article came out yesterday. I’ve done that interview many months ago,” said Djokovic, preparing for a tilt at an 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown. “I would appreciate not talking more in detail about that as I’d like to focus on the tennis and why I am here. If you want to see what I’ve said, you can revert to the article.”

A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Home Affairs said it could not comment on individual cases “for privacy reasons,” but the government says a lease agreement with the Park Hotel, where he was held, provides for freshly cooked, individually portioned lunches and dinners for detainees. All catering staff have undertaken food safety certifications, it says. And, as of December 31, 2021, the hotel had been providing samples of the food provided to detainees at each meal to the contractor responsible for detention services. Australia says detainees had access to a variety of food and drink that was nutritious, culturally appropriate and satisfied specific medical or dietary requirements. They were also offered breakfast items such as bread, cereal, noodles, tea and coffee at any time of the day or night.

No grudges with Aussies

Djokovic insisted that he does not hold “any grudge over the Australian people” despite the 2022 controversy.

A year later, he returned to Melbourne where he swept the title. “A lot of Australian people I’ve met in the last few years, have apologised for the treatment I received because they were embarrassed by their government,” he said in the GQ article. “And I think the government’s changed, and they reinstated my visa, and I was grateful. I love being there, and my results are a testament to my sensation of playing tennis and just being in that country. I’ve never met the people who deported me and I don’t have a desire to meet them.”

24

No. of Grand Slam titles won by Djokovic

10

No. of Australian Open titles won by Djokovic

