"I always worked hard to be a good example": Iga Swiatek

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AP , PTI |

“We started, yeah with personal issues,’ ” she added, “because I needed also time to figure everything out”

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, a self-described “control freak,” is taking new precautions — including holding on to extra samples of medicine she takes, in case they need to be tested at some point — after a doping case she described Friday as “probably, like, the worst time in my life.”


Swiatek failed an out-of-competition drug test in August, but her one-month suspension wasn’t known until late November, after she sat out three events without revealing why. By the time her case was announced by the ITIA — which accepted that her sample was tainted because of a contaminated sleep aid — all that was left for her to serve was a week, which landed in the offseason.


On Friday, Swiatek described the initial period she was sidelined, which she talked up at the time to personal reasons, as “pretty chaotic” and said, “For sure, it wasn’t easy; it was probably, like, the worst time in my life.”


“It got pretty awkward. Like we chose for the first tournament to say ‘personal reasons’ because we honestly thought the suspension is going to be lifted soon. From the beginning it was obvious that something was contaminated because the level of this substance in my urine was so low that it had to be contamination,” Swiatek said.

“We started, yeah with personal issues,’ ” she added, “because I needed also time to figure everything out.”

Swiatek said she was worried about what other players’ reactions would be at the start of this season. “Besides the fact I couldn’t play, this was the worst thing for me: What people would say. Because I always worked hard to be a good example, to show my integrity, show good behavior,” she said. “Having no control over this case really freaked me out a bit. But in the locker room, I mean, the girls are great.”

Iga Swiatek tennis

