Kyrgios’ Grand Slam return in doubt due to abdominal injury

He said he’d be resting and doing everything possible to be ready for the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios’ planned return to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open is in doubt after he sustained an abdominal injury and was forced to withdraw from an exhibition with Novak Djokovic this week.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 US Open, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that an ultrasound scan had revealed an abdominal strain and “unfortunately, [I] won’t be able to play my good friend [Djokovic] this Thursday.”

The Australian, who has become a popular commentator during his lengthy stints on the injured list, made his competitive comeback last week at Brisbane, where he played one singles match and partnered with Djokovic in two doubles matches.

