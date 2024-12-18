The Brisbane International starts on December 29 with the first Grand Slam of the year, at Melbourne, beginning January 12

Nick Kyrgios

Listen to this article Kyrgios, Djokovic to pair up in Brisbane before Aus Open x 00:00

Nick Kyrgios says he will play doubles with enemy-turned-friend Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International starting later this month in the build-up to the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Shooting the stars!

Kyrgios branded the Serbian great “a tool” in 2021 but relations have warmed since and the Australian posted a picture on Instagram of them walking out at Wimbledon and the caption: “Doubles at Brisbane. See y’all there.”

The Brisbane International starts on December 29 with the first Grand Slam of the year, at Melbourne, beginning January 12.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever