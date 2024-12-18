Breaking News
Kyrgios, Djokovic to pair up in Brisbane before Aus Open

Kyrgios, Djokovic to pair up in Brisbane before Aus Open

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

Top

The Brisbane International starts on December 29 with the first Grand Slam of the year, at Melbourne, beginning January 12

Kyrgios, Djokovic to pair up in Brisbane before Aus Open

Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios, Djokovic to pair up in Brisbane before Aus Open
Nick Kyrgios says he will play doubles with enemy-turned-friend Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International starting later this month in the build-up to the Australian Open


Also Read: Shooting the stars!


Kyrgios branded the Serbian great “a tool” in 2021 but relations have warmed since and the Australian posted a picture on Instagram of them walking out at Wimbledon and the caption: “Doubles at Brisbane. See y’all there.”


The Brisbane International starts on December 29 with the first Grand Slam of the year, at Melbourne, beginning January 12.

novak djokovic australian open tennis news

