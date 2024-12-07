Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic has also entered the Jan 12-26 Australian Open with a protected ranking as she returns from maternity leave

Nick Kyrgios

Listen to this article Kyrgios enters Australian Open, his 1st Slam in 2 years x 00:00

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has entered the Australian Open, which would mark his first Grand Slam tournament in more than two years.

Australian Open organisers announced entry lists for the tournament on Friday and said that Krygios had entered with a protected ranking, having been mostly sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since reaching the quarter-finals of the 2022 US Open.

Kyrgios recently announced he will make his return at the Brisbane International beginning Dec. 29 after playing only one ATP Tour match in more than two years.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic has also entered the Jan 12-26 Australian Open with a protected ranking as she returns from maternity leave. Her daughter, Bella, was born in April.

Another prominent player entered with a protected ranking is former No. 4 Kei Nishikori, who will return to the Australian Open for the first time since 2021.

