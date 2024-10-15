Nick Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters

The one-time world number 13 has played just one ATP Tour singles match in two years after suffering knee, foot and wrist injuries

Nick Kyrgios

Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios plans to make a comeback at Abu Dhabi in December with his goal to win a Grand Slam and “shut up” those who doubt him.

The one-time world number 13 has played just one ATP Tour singles match in two years after suffering knee, foot and wrist injuries. The 29-year-old has hinted at retirement several times, but said that he would return for the World Tennis League event in December before a tilt at the Australian Open in January.

“I am coming back because something is keeping me around the game,” he said. “I have beaten pretty much every person that has been put in front of me, made a final of a Grand Slam, won a doubles title in a Grand Slam, won multiple titles and made money.

“But I think the one thing that is now on my target is a Grand Slam. I think that will be the only thing that will shut people up at the end of the day. That’ll be my deep motivation,” he added. Kyrgios reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2022, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic..He was never able to go further in an era dominated by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. But after Nadal’s retirement last week and Djokovic now 37,

Kyrgios feels the game is “the most open it has ever been.”

