Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shootouts at Matunga

... Shootouts at Matunga!

Updated on: 14 January,2025 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Don Bosco, St Teresa’s win Jr Aga Khan and KG Kalantri U-16 inter-school hockey titles respectively after tense...

... Shootouts at Matunga!

The Don Bosco (Matunga) boys with the Jr Aga Khan trophy. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
... Shootouts at Matunga!
x
00:00

Riding high on goalkeeper Meet Pawar’s heroics under the bar, Don Bosco High School (Matunga) beat Dr Antonio Da Silva High School (Dadar) 4-2 via shootout in a nail-biting summit clash to win the U-16 Jr Aga Khan inter-school hockey title on Sunday.


Playing on their own turf in Matunga, the Bosco boys dominated the first half with some fine, attacking hockey but somehow failed to find the back of the net. The story repeated in the second session with the Matunga boys messing up nearly half-a-dozen chances. 


Also Read: Kamalini G smashes 23-ball 32 as India thrash Scotland by 119 runs


The St Teresa’s girls with the KG Kalantri inter-school hockey trophyThe St Teresa’s girls with the KG Kalantri inter-school hockey trophy

In the shootout, Aarav Phanse, Parth Chintal, Arnav Khot, and Aaditya Rane successfully found the target for Don Bosco. For Antonio Da Silva, only Sarthak Jadhav and Priyanshu Vichare managed to score. Don Bosco custodian Meet made two crucial saves, denying Antonio Da Silva’s  Foaad Shaikh and Aamad Ghadge from the spot, to help the hosts emerge champions.

The U-16 KG Kalantri inter-school hockey final for girls at the same venue was an equally close affair. St Teresa’s Convent High School (Santacruz)  eventually got the better of Duruelo Convent High School (Bandra) 3-1 via shootout after the scores were locked 0-0 at the end of regulation time. 

In the shootout, Yukti Dabho, Arya Kamble, and Trenail Chand scored for St Teresa’s, while only Angel Nadar managed to score for the Duruelo outfit.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK