Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > HIL Hbad Toofans beat Soorma Hockey

HIL: H’bad Toofans beat Soorma Hockey

Updated on: 12 January,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Rourkela
PTI |

Zach Wallace scored for Hyderabad Toofans in sudden death and goalkeeper Dominic Dixson saved Nicolas Poncelet’s attempt to secure the bonus point for Hyderabad Toofans

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Hyderabad Toofans scored a thrilling 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Soorma Hockey Club after the teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time in a Hockey India League match here on Saturday.


Nicolas Della Torre (8th) gave Soorma Hockey Club the lead in the first quarter before Amandeep Lakra (40th) brought the Hyderabad Toofans back with a drag flick.
Zach Wallace scored for Hyderabad Toofans in sudden death and goalkeeper Dominic Dixson saved Nicolas Poncelet’s attempt to secure the bonus point for Hyderabad Toofans.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


