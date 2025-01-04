Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey India League Delhi SG Pipers go down to Bengal Tigers

Updated on: 05 January,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Rourkela
IANS |

Jugraj (17th, 38th) converted two penalty corners, while Sukhjeet Singh (1st) and Abhishek (47th) struck from field play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers go down to Bengal Tigers
A brace of goals by Jugraj Singh helped Bengal Tigers beat Delhi SG Pipers 4-1 and hand them their first outright defeat of the season in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Saturday. 


Also Read: No. 1 Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final


Jugraj (17th, 38th) converted two penalty corners, while Sukhjeet Singh (1st) and Abhishek (47th) struck from field play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Delhi’s lone goal was scored from a penalty corner by Gareth Furlong in the 53rd minute.


In Delhi’s previous two matches, both of which went to the shootouts, they won the first while losing the second. The win, their third straight, propelled Bengal Tigers to the top of the points table.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

