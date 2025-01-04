Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers go down to Bengal Tigers

Jugraj (17th, 38th) converted two penalty corners, while Sukhjeet Singh (1st) and Abhishek (47th) struck from field play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

A brace of goals by Jugraj Singh helped Bengal Tigers beat Delhi SG Pipers 4-1 and hand them their first outright defeat of the season in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Saturday.

Jugraj (17th, 38th) converted two penalty corners, while Sukhjeet Singh (1st) and Abhishek (47th) struck from field play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Delhi’s lone goal was scored from a penalty corner by Gareth Furlong in the 53rd minute.

In Delhi’s previous two matches, both of which went to the shootouts, they won the first while losing the second. The win, their third straight, propelled Bengal Tigers to the top of the points table.

