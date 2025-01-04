No. 1 Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final

Sabalenka broke Andreeva once in the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in an ominous display just over a week before she launches her Australian Open defence

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva to storm into the final of the Brisbane International on Saturday, as men’s defending champion Grigor Dimitrov retired with soreness.

