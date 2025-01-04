Breaking News
No. 1 Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final

Updated on: 05 January,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AFP |

Top

Sabalenka broke Andreeva once in the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in an ominous display just over a week before she launches her Australian Open defence

No. 1 Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final

Aryna Sabalenka

No. 1 Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva to storm into the final of the Brisbane International on Saturday, as men’s defending champion Grigor Dimitrov retired with soreness. 


Sabalenka broke Andreeva once in the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in an ominous display just over a week before she launches her Australian Open defence.


