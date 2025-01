mid-day presents a handy guide to major sporting events that you simply can’t miss this year

Rohit Sharma

Listen to this article From Champions Trophy 2025 to Wimbledon, save the dates for mega sports events x 00:00

Cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan 3-7: Australia v India, 5th Test at Sydney

Jan 18-Feb 2: ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Jan 22-Feb 2: India v England T20I series

Feb 6-12: India v England ODI series

Feb 19-Mar 9: Champions Trophy

Mar-May: Indian Premier League

June 11-15: World Test Championship final, Lord’s

June 20-August 4: England v India Test series

Sept-Oct: Women’s ODI World Cup, India

Nov 21-Jan 8, 2026: The Ashes — Australia v England Test series

Tennis

Also Read: Alongside Australia's Michael Hussey, know the cricketers who will turn 50 this year

Jan 12-26: Australian Open, Melbourne

May 25-Jun 8: French Open, Paris

Jun 30-Jul 13: Wimbledon, London

Aug 25-Sept 7: US Open, New York

Sept 19-21: Laver Cup — Team Europe v Team World

November: Davis Cup final

Football

Kylian Mbappe

May 17: FA Cup final — Wembley, London

May 31: UEFA Champions League final — Munich, Germany

Jun 14-Jul 13: FIFA Club World Cup, USA

Dec 21-Jan 18, 2026: African Cup of Nations, Morocco

Formula One

Max Verstappen

Mar 16: Australian GP

mar 23: Chinese GP

April 6: Japanese GP

April 13: Bahrain GP

April 20: Saudi

Arabian GP

May 4: Miami GP

May 18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 25: Monaco GP

June 1: Spanish GP

June 15: Canadian GP

June 29: Austrian GP

July 6: British GP

July 27: Belgian GP

Aug 3: Hungarian GP

Aug 31: Dutch GP

Sept 7: Italian GP

Sept 21: Azerbaijan GP

Oct 5: Singapore GP

Oct 19: United States GP

Oct 26: Mexico City GP

Nov 9: Brazilian GP

Nov 22: Las Vegas GP

Nov 30: Qatar GP

Dec 7: Abu Dhabi GP

Badminton

Lakshya Sen

Jan 7-12: Malaysia Open

Jan 14-19: India Open

Mar 11-16: All England Open Championships

Mar 18-23: Swiss Open

April 8-13: Badminton Asia Championships

April 8-13: European Championships

May 27-June 1: Singapore Open

June 3-8: Indonesia Open

June 24-29: US Open

July 15-20: Japan Open

July 22-27: China Open

Sept 16-21: China Masters

Oct 14-19: Denmark Open

Oct 21-26: French Open

Nov 25-30: Syed Modi India International

Dec 9-14: Odisha Masters

Dec 10-14: BWF World Tour Finals

Other major events

Feb 9: Super Bowl — Louisiana, USA

May: IBA World Championships (men) — Astana, Kazakhstan

June 12-15: US Open golf — Pennsylvania, USA

June: NBA Finals, USA/Canada

Jul 5-27: Cycling — Tour de France

Jul 11-Aug 3: Swimming — World Aquatics Championships, Singapore