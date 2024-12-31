"The countdown is on...": Jay Shah expresses excitement for Champions Trophy 2025

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick start on February 19 with Pakistan hosting the marquee event. All Team India matches will be conducted in Abu Dhabi. The mega clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan is set to be scheduled on February 23 in Dubai

Jay Shah (Pic: X/@JayShah)

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced the fixtures of the Champions Trophy 2025, the newly elected Chairman and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah shared a post on his official social media handle expressing the excitement for the mega event.

"The countdown is on for the return of the @ICC #ChampionsTrophy starting in February, where every match has high stakes.", Shah wrote in his tweet. Taking to X:

The countdown is on for the return of the @ICC #ChampionsTrophy starting in February, where every match has high stakes. pic.twitter.com/kofx7GOVnG — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 31, 2024

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick start on February 19 with Pakistan hosting the marquee event. All Team India matches will be conducted in Abu Dhabi.

The mega clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan is set to be scheduled on February 23 in Dubai.

After speculations of the ICC reconsidering the decision of handing the hosting rights to Pakistan, the official cricket board has finally made its decision to host the tournament in Pakistan following the hybrid model for all Team India matches.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not ready to accept the hybrid model, but later after holding a meeting with the ICC, the "Men in Green" board agreed to the ICC's decision of practising the hybrid model.

Team India is placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The "Men in Blue" will play its opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. Their second game will be against the host country, Pakistan on February 23, followed by the third match against New Zealand on March 2.

If Team India manages to qualify for the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025, then the match will be scheduled in Dubai. If India doesn't qualify, then the finals of the marquee event will be played in Lahore on March 9.

Both semi-finals and finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 will have reserve days. Group B of the event will consist the teams such as South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England. The host country, Pakistan will begin their campaign on February 19 against New Zealand.