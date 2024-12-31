Rishabh Pant who has a decent run against Australia, failed to convert his starts into the big scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Having played four BGT matches, Rishabh Pant has garnered 154 runs with an average of 22.00. So far, he has no half-centuries with the best score being 37

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "He is a great player not scoring enough runs": Manjrekar on Rishabh Pant

In between the poor run of Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in Australia, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the left-hander should be criticized for his failure rather than the way he fails.

Rishabh Pant who has decent run against Australia, failed to convert his starts into big score in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His poor shot selection has drawn criticism from the cricket fraternity and fans, especially from legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

Having played four BGT matches, Rishabh Pant has garnered 154 runs with an average of 22.00. So far, he has no half-centuries with a best score being 37.

Taking to X, Sanjay Manjrekar wrote, "Pant should be criticised only for his failures, rather than how he fails. He averages 42 in Tests with at least 3 great innings, ever played by an Indian! In 42 tests he has 6 hundreds & 7 nineties. He is a great player not scoring enough runs & that's the crux of it. #INDvsAUS"

Pant should be criticised only for his failures, rather than how he fails. He averages 42 in Tests with at least 3 great inngs, ever played by an Indian!

In 42 tests he has 6 hundreds & 7 nineties. He is a great player not scoring enough runs & that’s the crux of it. #INDvsAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 31, 2024

In 11 games in Australia, Rishabh Pant has registered 778 runs with an average of 45.76 and a strike rate of 66.72. With one century and two half-centuries, the left-hander's highest score an unbeaten 159 runs.

In his first trip to Australia in 2018-19, he made 350 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 58.33, with a century and best score of 159*, ending as India's top-run getter. Later in 2020-21, Pant scored 274 runs in three matches at an average of 68.50, with two half-centuries in five innings and best score of 97. His knocks of 97 at Sydney during a draw and 89* to chase down 328 runs at Brisbane are among his best innings that launched the swashbuckling keeper into stardom.

This year in nine Tests since his return to cricket after a life-threatening road accident in 2022, he has made 576 runs at an average of 36.00, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 109.

The final Test of the series will be the New Year's Test held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3 onwards.

(With ANI Inputs)