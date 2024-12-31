Cummins rated this victory on par with their close win against England at Edgbaston during the 2023 Ashes

Oz skipper Pat Cummins

Listen to this article "I think it was just clear that he hit it": Pat Cummins on Jaiswal's controversial wicket x 00:00

Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Monday said it’s tough to repose full 'confidence' on ultra-edge technology but maintained that India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had clearly edged him behind the stumps to Alex Carey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third umpire Ibne Saikat’s decision ended Jaiswal’s 310-minute vigil, and otherwise, the left-hander would have remained in the middle to prolong India’s fight to save the fourth Test, which the Aussies won by 184 runs.

Also Read: Melbourne meltdown!

But Cummins was clear in his thoughts. “Oh look, I think it was just clear that he hit it. We heard a noise, saw a deviation, so it was absolutely certain that he hit it. As soon as we referred it, you could see him drop his head and basically acknowledge that he hit it. On the screen you can see he hit it,” Cummins said at the post-match press conference.

However, Cummins, expressed his displeasure at the quality of technology being used for ultra edge in detecting the spikes. “Ultra-edge, I don’t think anyone has complete confidence in it and didn’t really show much but fortunately there’s enough other evidence to show it was clearly out,” he added.

Cummins rated this victory on par with their close win against England at Edgbaston during the 2023 Ashes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever