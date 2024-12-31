Breaking News
I think it was just clear that he hit it Pat Cummins on Jaiswals controversial wicket

"I think it was just clear that he hit it": Pat Cummins on Jaiswal's controversial wicket

Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Cummins rated this victory on par with their close win against England at Edgbaston during the 2023 Ashes

Oz skipper Pat Cummins

"I think it was just clear that he hit it": Pat Cummins on Jaiswal's controversial wicket
Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Monday said it’s tough to repose full 'confidence' on ultra-edge technology but maintained that India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had clearly edged him behind the stumps to Alex Carey.


Third umpire Ibne Saikat’s decision ended Jaiswal’s 310-minute vigil, and otherwise, the left-hander would have remained in the middle to prolong India’s fight to save the fourth Test, which the Aussies won by 184 runs.


Also Read: Melbourne meltdown!


But Cummins was clear in his thoughts. “Oh look, I think it was just clear that he hit it. We heard a noise, saw a deviation, so it was absolutely certain that he hit it. As soon as we referred it, you could see him drop his head and basically acknowledge that he hit it. On the screen you can see he hit it,” Cummins said at the post-match press conference.

However, Cummins, expressed his displeasure at the quality of technology being used for ultra edge in detecting the spikes. “Ultra-edge, I don’t think anyone has complete confidence in it and didn’t really show much but fortunately there’s enough other evidence to show it was clearly out,” he added.

Cummins rated this victory on par with their close win against England at Edgbaston during the 2023 Ashes.

