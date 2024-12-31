"In all fairness I think...": Know Rohit Sharma's view on Jaiswal's dismissal

“I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology but in all fairness I think he did touch the ball,” he added

A screengrab of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal shows no spike on Snicko as the ball passes the bat in Melbourne yesterday

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s contentious dismissal on Monday might have sparked an uproar, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma attempted to douse the fire stating that the left-hander “did touch the ball” while slipping in a terse reminder that his team often falls on the wrong side of such close calls involving technology.

Jaiswal was batting on 84 (208b, 310m, 8x4) when Aussie skipper Pat Cummins’ down-the-leg snorter cramped him for the room while attempting a hook, and the home side went up instantaneously in appeal for a caught behind as Alex Carey completed a tumbling take.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson didn’t relent as the Aussies resorted to DRS and third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula ruled Jaiswal out despite no edge being registered on the Snicko, basing his decision on the available visual deflection evidence.

However, Rohit was more practical in his views, than emotional. “I don’t know what to make of it because the technology didn’t show anything but with naked eye it seemed like he did touch something,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

“I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology but in all fairness I think he did touch the ball,” he added.

The skipper, however, lamented that his team often stood at the receiving end of such decisions. “It’s about the technology which we all know is not a 100 per cent. But again we don’t really want to look too much into that,” Rohit said.

