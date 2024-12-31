Breaking News
Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali
Two brothers killed over money dispute by relatives in Nagpur; four held
Big boost to India's future space missions: PSLV-C60 lifts off with SpaDeX space
Was threatened by cops to confess: Accused in Baba Siddique murder case
New Year: Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for motorists in south Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > In all fairness I think Know Rohit Sharmas view on Jaiswals dismissal

"In all fairness I think...": Know Rohit Sharma's view on Jaiswal's dismissal

Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

“I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology but in all fairness I think he did touch the ball,” he added

A screengrab of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal shows no spike on Snicko as the ball passes the bat in Melbourne yesterday

Listen to this article
"In all fairness I think...": Know Rohit Sharma's view on Jaiswal's dismissal
x
00:00

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s contentious dismissal on Monday might have sparked an uproar, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma attempted to douse the fire stating that the left-hander “did touch the ball” while slipping in a terse reminder that his team often falls on the wrong side of such close calls involving technology.


Jaiswal was batting on 84 (208b, 310m, 8x4) when Aussie skipper Pat Cummins’ down-the-leg snorter cramped him for the room while attempting a hook, and the home side went up instantaneously in appeal for a caught behind as Alex Carey completed a tumbling take.


Also Read: "I know Rishabh for a very long time and I understand his cricket as well": Rohit Sharma


On-field umpire Joel Wilson didn’t relent as the Aussies resorted to DRS and third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula ruled Jaiswal out despite no edge being registered on the Snicko, basing his decision on the available visual deflection evidence.

However, Rohit was more practical in his views, than emotional. “I don’t know what to make of it because the technology didn’t show anything but with naked eye it seemed like he did touch something,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

“I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology but in all fairness I think he did touch the ball,” he added.

The skipper, however, lamented that his team often stood at the receiving end of such decisions. “It’s about the technology which we all know is not a 100 per cent. But again we don’t really want to look too much into that,” Rohit said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia rohit sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK