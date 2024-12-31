Skipper Rohit Sharma on wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissals which were criticised in India’s collapse at Melbourne

Rishabh Pant in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "I know Rishabh for a very long time and I understand his cricket as well": Rohit Sharma x 00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said Rishabh Pant “needs to understand what is required of him” after the wicketkeeper’s dismissal off a half-tracker led to a batting collapse and a 184-run drubbing by Australia in the fourth Test here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pant’s ill-timed lap shot in the first innings and mindless slog in the second essay came at crucial junctures and handed Australia the upper hand.

However, even in one of the most toughest times, Rohit was unintentionally funny when asked about Pant’s dismissals. “Today? Or the day before?,” he asked at first.

“There hasn’t been any discussion about today. Obviously, you know, we lost the game. Everybody is disappointed about how things actually panned out. We certainly didn’t think of this result. There is no doubt about that,” he said, trying to gather his thoughts.

Also Read: Tests: Know the stats of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in 2024

“Look Rishabh Pant, he needs to understand what is required of him. More than any one of us telling him, you know, it’s about him understanding and figuring out what is the right way to go about it,” Rohit added, refusing to be critical of one of his biggest match-winners.

The skipper acknowledged that Pant’s high-risk methods had brought him great success in the past, but wanted him to strike a balance. “It’s just about situation as well. Certain situation of the game where if there is a risk percentage, do you want to take that risk, do you want to let the opposition come back into the game, those are the things he needs to figure out himself.

“See I know Rishabh for a very long time and I understand his cricket as well. In the past also we have had a lot of conversations.

“In terms of conversation, there is no way I can say that I’ve not had a chat with him or he doesn’t understand what the team expects. It’s just that fine line between telling him not to do those things or telling him,” Rohit said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever