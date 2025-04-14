The league, launched in 2018, has consistently served as a launchpad for cricketers aspiring to make it big in professional cricket

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has witnessed an unprecedented surge of interest ahead of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League, receiving a record-breaking 2800+ player registrations. Set to begin in May, the tournament marks a significant comeback for one of the country’s most promising domestic T20 competitions.

This remarkable response underscores not only Mumbai’s undying passion for cricket but also the growing reputation of the T20 Mumbai League as a breeding ground for emerging talent. The league, launched in 2018, has consistently served as a launchpad for cricketers aspiring to make it big in professional cricket. Notable alumni like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani have all transitioned from the T20 Mumbai League to the national and IPL stages, thanks to their impressive outings in previous seasons.

Organised by the MCA, the tournament was last held in 2019, and after a six-year hiatus, it’s all set to return with renewed energy and an expanded format. Registrations have poured in from across the city, reflecting the league’s stature and the massive interest it continues to generate within Mumbai’s cricketing circles. From grassroots players to emerging stars, the registration pool comprises a diverse mix of talent. A selection process will follow, leading to the much-awaited player auction where franchises will build their squads for the upcoming season.

“The response to Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League has been phenomenal. The fact that over 2800 players have registered speaks volumes about both the popularity of the league and the undying cricket passion of Mumbaikars. We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation and remain committed to nurturing the next generation of cricket stars,” said Abhay Hadap, Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The third season will once again feature eight franchises, continuing the tradition of intense competition and local pride. Returning teams include the North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs. In addition, two new franchises are set to join the league, promising fresh rivalries, new storylines, and added excitement.