Shivam batted till the end after being hit on the helmet, so he was clearly not concussed. With tongue firmly in cheek, one can say that they share height and fielding standards, but otherwise, there’s no comparison

Harshit Rana during the 4th T20I against England in Pune on Friday. He claimed 3-33. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Shivam Dube en route his 53 on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Nothing like-for-like between Dube and Rana x 00:00

India's win in the Pune T20I, giving it a series win, was marred by the controversy regarding the concussion sub rule. Shivam Dube, who had batted quite superbly despite obvious discomfiture against the bouncer, was substituted by Harshit Rana. This happened because Dube during his innings had got struck on the helmet with a short ball and so was ‘advised’ not to take the field when it came to India’s turn to try and defend the score. The concussion substitute, which allows teams to bring on a like-for-like replacement on the field, is one of the worst rules in the game. It rewards ineptitude. If a batter can’t play a bouncer and gets hit on the helmet and goes off the field and the team doctor thinks he needs to rest because of concussion, then someone else who is not in the XI who does pretty much what the concussed guy does can replace him. Firstly, if you can’t play the bouncer then don’t play at the highest level. Play weekend club cricket and smash the bowlers all round the park to your heart’s content. Secondly, if someone breaks a finger or a wrist and obviously cannot take any further part in the game is not allowed a like-for-like replacement, then why allow one for some guy who gets hit on the helmet.

In the Pune game, Dube batted right till the end after having got hit on the helmet earlier, so clearly, he was not concussed. So, allowing a concussion substitute itself was not correct. Yes, there could have been a substitute in case he had strained a muscle while batting, but that would have been only for fielding and he could not have bowled. Even by the most generous stretching of the like-for-like term, there was nothing such between Dube and Rana. With tongue firmly in cheek, one can say that they are the same height and have the same standard in fielding. Otherwise, there’s nothing like-for-like as far as they are concerned. England have every reason to feel done in. This Indian team are a superb team and doesn’t need its wins to get tarnished by such acts.

Gloss of win taken away

The recovery from a dire situation to a match-winning score with that partnership between Hardik Pandya and Dube showed why this team are one which will never give up and keep fighting till the end. If Rana had not taken three wickets and England had gone on to win even then the substitution was wrong and should never have been allowed. It has taken the gloss off the win and India must win in Mumbai to show that they are indeed the better team.

Elsewhere it was wonderful to see the number of youngsters who came to watch the Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sure they came to watch Virat Kohli and that’s what star power is about. Even if a fraction of those who came out to watch get inspired by the frenzy that was seen and go on to do something exceptional in their careers that would be the cherry on top. Earlier in the week Rohit Sharma’s participation in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game also was good to see. Mumbai being a working city there weren’t as many who could spare the time to watch the game. In any case, if they were Mumbai supporters then it was a good thing they didn’t go to the game as Jammu and Kashmir beat the defending champions comprehensively and that’s never an easy thing to see for a Mumbai supporter.

Inspiring young talent

The India team players may have participated in the Ranji Trophy simply to tick the box of ‘must dos’ that the BCCI had insisted on and by doing that they brought a new energy to the National Championship. Even though they may not have made a successful return to the tournament their very presence would have enthused their teammates and their opponents. Meeting and spending time with them would give the teammates so much to learn from them as to how to be successful in their careers. Imagine the lift off for the players who got the wickets of Jaiswal, Sharma, Kohli, Rahul. They will be raring to go at other batters knowing that they have got the wickets of India’s top order.

Hopefully for the India stars too meeting the guys with whom they started their Ranji Trophy careers will have rekindled the great memories of the camaraderie and the struggle to climb the ladder to the top.

The India stars may not have had great individual success in the Ranji games that they played last week, but by turning up they have boosted the Ranji Trophy to the level that the National Championship deserves and for that they deserve all the accolades. Let’s hope this becomes a habit and not just a box ticking exercise.

