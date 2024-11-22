Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 | Harshit Rana dismantles Travis Head with a peach for maiden Test wicket: WATCH

Debutant Harshit Rana made a stunning impact, claiming his maiden international wicket by dismissing the dangerous Travis Head in the second innings

India's Harshit Rana (L) celebrates his wicket of Australia’s Travis Head during the first day of the first Test (Pic: AFP)

The ongoing Test between India and Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium has unfolded as a thrilling fast-bowling showcase, with the pitch offering exceptional assistance to the pacers.

Among the standout moments, debutant Harshit Rana made a stunning impact, claiming his maiden international wicket by dismissing the dangerous Travis Head in the second innings.

The breakthrough came in the 11th over, when Rana, with composure and skill, bowled a gem of a delivery to remove Head.

Coming round the wicket, Rana delivered a good-length ball that angled in towards the off stump. The ball pitched on a probing line and, after hitting the surface, straightened just enough to leave Head with no room for error. It was a nearly perfect delivery, one that even the most seasoned batsmen would have struggled to deal with.

Head, known for his aggressive stroke play, found himself caught in two minds. Rooted to the crease, he made the critical error of failing to move his feet to adjust to the line.

As he attempted a defensive shot, he completely misjudged the ball, which narrowly evaded his bat and struck him in front of the stumps. The appeal was immediate, and the umpire wasted no time in raising his finger, sending Head back for a disappointing dismissal.

For Rana, it was a memorable moment in his debut match, showcasing his poise under pressure and the promise he holds as a bowler. His exquisite delivery not only earned him his first international wicket but also highlighted the growing depth of India's pace attack on foreign soil.

Meanwhile, India roared back into the first Test against Australia on Friday after being skittled for 150, taking seven wickets in the final session to put themselves in the box seat after a riveting opening day in Perth.

At the close, the hosts were in disarray on 67-7 after stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell to end the day with 4-17. Alex Carey was unbeaten on 19 and Mitchell Starc not out six.

After opting to bat the visitors were blown away in their innings, no match for the hosts' lethal pace attack with Josh Hazlewood taking 4-29. Impressive debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) and flamboyant Rishabh Pant (37) showed some spirit but once again superstar Virat Kohli flopped, out for five.