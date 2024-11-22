Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 | Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Pat Cummins with unplayable delivery in a rare captain vs captain showdown: WATCH

Opening the bowling for India, Bumrah unleashed a brilliant spell that completely dismantled Australia’s top-order

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (R) and India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah leave after posing with the trophy at Optus Stadium (Pic: AFP)

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah delivered an exceptional performance with the ball, showcasing his class and skill in the first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium.

Opening the bowling for India, Bumrah unleashed a brilliant spell that completely dismantled Australia’s top-order. He claimed the prized scalps of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Steve Smith, before returning to dismiss Australian captain Pat Cummins with a delivery that left spectators in awe.

This dramatic moment occurred in the 25th over of Australia’s first innings, when Cummins was at the crease, attempting to build a partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Bumrah, after a brief spell off the attack, returned to bowl and delivered a sensational ball to get rid of his opposite number. From over the wicket, Bumrah bowled a full-length delivery that shaped away from Cummins after pitching just outside the off-stump.

As Cummins tried to play a defensive shot, the ball kissed the outside edge of his bat, flying straight to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who made no mistake in taking the catch. It was a significant moment, with both captains of the teams exchanging blows in a rather unexpected and captivating manner.

The sight of two fast bowlers captaining their respective teams in a Test series is a rarity, as historically, there has been a perception that fast bowling can be a hindrance to leadership.

One of the most recent instances of two such highly rated quicks leading their teams came in 1997 when Pakistan’s Wasim Akram (ranked second in the world at the time) captained his side against West Indies under Courtney Walsh (ranked seventh).

Fast-forward to the present day, Bumrah and Cummins, both 31, are the epitome of modern-day fast bowling excellence. Their bowling statistics are remarkably similar, with Cummins boasting a Test average of 22.53, while Bumrah's is slightly better at 20.57. Both bowlers possess near-identical strike rates and economy rates, making them dominant forces in the game.

Bumrah's ascension to the role of captain is an intriguing development in Indian cricket, as he becomes just the second fast bowler to lead the team in Tests, following the legendary all-rounder and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. His unique and unorthodox stiff-arm bowling action has long defied conventional norms, and his leadership is no exception.