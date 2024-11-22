Breaking News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Australia 67/7 at stumps in reply to India's 150 on Day 1 of opening Test

Updated on: 22 November,2024 03:47 PM IST  |  Perth
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India, who were all out for 150 from 49.4 overs at the stroke of tea, grabbed seven Australian wickets in 27 overs in the day's final session

Team India (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Australia suffered a stunning batting collapse as they managed 67 for 7 at stumps in reply to India's 150 in the first innings on Day 1 of the first Test on Friday.


India, who were all out for 150 from 49.4 overs at the stroke of tea, grabbed seven Australian wickets in 27 overs in the day's final session.


Alex Carey (19 batting) and Mitchell Starc (6 batting) were at the crease at stumps, as Australia trail by 83 runs. Seventeen wickets fell on the day on a lively pitch at the Perth Stadium.


Australia's abject surrender could be seen from the fact that Carey was their highest scorer while Travis Head and debutant Nathan McSweeney made 11 and 10 respectively. All the other Australian batters could not reach double-digit figures.

Also Read: Virat Kohli drops a dolly in the slips, will Labuschagne punish India?

For India, captain Jasprit Bumrah (4/17) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/17) and debutant Harshit Rana (1/33) also chipped in.

Earlier, electing to bat, India lost six wickets in the second session to be all out for 150.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 41 off 59 balls while Rishabh Pant chipped in with 37. Opene KL Rahul got out to a controversial caught behind decision just before lunch after scoring 26 off 74 balls.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (4/29), Mitchell Starc (2/14), Mitchell Marsh (2/12) and captain Pat Cummins (2/67) were the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs (KL Rahul 26, Rishabh Pant 37, Nitish Kumar Reddy 41; Josh Hazlewood 4/29).

Australia: 67 for 7 in 27 overs (Alex Carey batting 19; Jasprit Bumrah 4/17). 

More updates to follow...

