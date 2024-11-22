Breaking News
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Virat Kohli drops a dolly in the slips, will Labuschagne punish India?

Updated on: 22 November,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
India were all out for 150 at tea on the first day of the IND vs AUS 1st Test. India, who elected to bat, lost six wickets in the second session which had 24.4 overs. The other opener, KL Rahul, got out to a controversial caught-behind decision just before lunch after scoring 26 off 74 balls

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne (Pic: X/File Pic)

During the IND vs AUS 1st Test, Indian stalwart Virat Kohli dropped a catch of Marnus Labuschagne in the slips. It was Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah who set Labuschagne for the edge. The Aussies had just arrived at the crease and would have departed on a duck if Kohli had managed to take the catch.


At first, everyone came celebrating, but soon they realized that the ball had slipped out of Virat Kohli's hand. Taking to X:



India were all out for 150 at tea on the first day of the IND vs AUS 1st Test. India, who elected to bat, lost six wickets in the second session which had 24.4 overs.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 41 off 59 balls. Rishabh Pant (37), Dhruv Jurel (11), Washington Sundar (4), another debutant Harshit Rana and captain Jasprit Bumrah (8) were the other five Indian batters to be dismissed in the post-lunch session.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (4/29), Mitchell Starc (2/14), Mitchell Marsh (2/12) and captain Pat Cummins (2/67) were the wicket-takers.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal failed to open accounts in their first Test outings in Australia while star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 after facing 12 balls.

The other opener, KL Rahul, got out to a controversial caught-behind decision just before lunch after scoring 26 off 74 balls. Australian quartet Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon also completed 500 wickets in Test cricket, the first quartet to achieve the milestone.

Brief Scores:
India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs (KL Rahul 26, Rishabh Pant 37, Nitish Kumar Reddy 41; Josh Hazlewood 4/29).

India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy virat kohli sports news cricket news

