IND vs AUS 1st Test: KL Rahul walks unhappy after dismissal, WATCH VIDEO

Despite struggling to score runs in the previous matches, KL Rahul looked quite strong in the IND vs AUS 1st Test. After his dismissal, the Australian bowlers continued to showcase their prowess in the game. Stalwart Virat Kohli was dismissed for just five runs off 12 deliveries

KL Rahul (Pic: X/@cricketcomau)

During the IND vs AUS 1st Test, Team India kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. KL Rahul was the only one who stood strong, despite continuous collapses.

Later in the day, KL Rahul departed after garnering 26 runs in 74 balls including 3 fours. But what grabbed people's attention was Rahul's reaction after his dismissal. Taking to X:

The Indian couldn't believe that he was given out. In Mitchell Starc's over, KL Rahul nicked it behind in the hands of wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy are still unbeaten in the middle. After winning the toss, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first in the IND vs AUS 1st Test.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana have received their debut caps in the IND vs AUS 1st Test. Nathan McSweeney emerged as the debutant from the Australian dugout.

This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to lead the team in his own way. Following the birth of his second child, Rohit will not participate in the IND vs AUS 1st Test. There are speculations that he will join the team on Sunday, on the third day of the IND vs AUS 1st Test.

Shubman Gill also missed the opening Test against Australia following his injury. This time it will be a five-match affair between India and Australia. Team India needs to secure victories in four out of the five Tests in order to seal their place in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

IND vs AUS 1st Test squads:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.