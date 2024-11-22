In the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test, Team India has already lost the wickets of opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal. Jaiswal departed on an eight-ball duck, followed by Padikkal on a 23-ball duck

Australian cricket team's fan alongside Sudhir (Pic: Amit Shah)

Listen to this article IND vs AUS 1st Test | "Australia Mata ki Jay", says an Australian fan after Sudhir hails India, WATCH x 00:00

As the IND vs AUS 1st Test has already begun, fans flock outside the Optus Stadium in Perth. Team India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first in the series opener.

Before the start of the IND vs AUS 1st Test, an Australian fan was seen saying, "Australia Mata ki Jay" after Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary (A Team India fan) hailed India by saying, "Bharat Mata ki Jay." Taking to X:

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana have debuted for India in the IND vs AUS 1st Test. From the Australian dugout, Nathan McSweeney emerged as the debutant.

This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to lead the team in his own way. Following the birth of his second child, Rohit will not participate in the IND vs AUS 1st Test. There are speculations that he will join the team on Sunday, on the third day of the IND vs AUS 1st Test.

Shubman Gill will also miss the opening Test against Australia following his injury. This time it will be a five-match affair between India and Australia. Team India needs to secure victories in four out of the five Tests in order to seal their place in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

IND vs AUS 1st Test squads:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.