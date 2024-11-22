"It’s a pleasure to be part of it": Devdutt Padikkal on Team India

The 24-year-old showcased his temperament and skill during India ‘A’s recent series against Australia ‘A’, scoring 36, 88, 26 and one across matches

Devdutt Padikkal during India’s practice session in Perth on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Devdutt Padikkal, who has impressed with his consistent performances in domestic and A-level cricket, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to represent the national side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The 24-year-old showcased his temperament and skill during India ‘A’s recent series against Australia ‘A’, scoring 36, 88, 26 and one across matches. His ability to handle pressure situations and counter both pace and spin will be crucial on the bouncy Optus Stadium pitch in Perth, where the first Test is set to begin on Friday.

The BCCI released a video on social media on Thursday, showing Padikkal joining the Indian squad and sharing his thoughts on the opportunity.

“It feels quite surreal, to be honest. The intensity during practice sessions is incredibly high — you can feel the challenge and sense that everyone is ready and eager for the big series ahead. Training with the Indian team always feels as intense as an actual match, and it’s a pleasure to be part of it.

“When I came here for the eight-hour stint, I had a hope in the back of my mind that I could perform well enough to stay longer. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity now, and I hope to make the most of it,” Padikkal said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

