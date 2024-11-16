Breaking News
India ‘A’ batter Devdutt Padikkal asked to extend stay in Australia

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Team India are currently playing a three-day match simulation against India ‘A’, set to conclude today at the WACA

Devdutt Padikkal. Pic/PTI

With Shubman Gill likely to miss the opening Test against Australia due to a left thumb fracture, the team management is expected to ask Devdutt Padikkal to stay on as cover. 


Padikkal, who is currently with the India ‘A’ squad in Perth, could be included in the playing XI if the star top-order batter is ruled out. The 24-year-old Padikkal scored 65 in his only Test against England earlier this year.


Team India are currently playing a three-day match simulation against India ‘A’, set to conclude today at the WACA.

