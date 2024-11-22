He’s always a threat when he bowls at India or just the way he bowls in Australia. He is part of an attack where there is no respite

Murali Kartik ; (right) Australia offie Nathan Lyon. Pic/Getty Images

Former India left-arm spinner Kartik Murali feels Virat Kohli will be the key to India’s success in the series. However, he reckons Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be the man to watch out for along with Jasprit Bumrah in the 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which kicks off in Perth on Friday.

Excerpts from an interview:

Part of a relentless attack

He’s always a threat when he bowls at India or just the way he bowls in Australia. He is part of an attack where there is no respite. It’s not as if a spinner is coming on to bowl only to give the pacers a break. He is a role model because of his accuracy and consistency. Lyon has the perfect action too.

Not the same Australia

I don't know whether you can say they are the toughest opposition on the cricket field right now. It's not the same old Australia.

The challenge of bowling on Oz tracks

I played only one Test match on a very good pitch in Australia (Sydney in 2003-04). It is a question of getting used to those surfaces, but you need to bowl a lot more. Also, the Kookaburra ball is not very helpful when it gets old. That's why I admire Nathan Lyon. What he does with that ball is just really, really outstanding.

Top four have the key

Anything can happen, but the you are relying a lot on Jasprit Bumrah. Akash Deep looks good. It’s surprising to see Mohammed Siraj struggle slightly. It all boils down to can we restrict the opposition. Also, our Top Four need to fire. If they don't, then we are going to be under a lot of trouble because that's exactly what was happening. It's been happening for a while as well.

The dangerous ones

Virat Kohli is a tiger waiting to fire up. He has done well in Australia so that should be a good memory to have. I always bank on Bumrah because he is an absolute genius. He can bowl on any surface, anywhere, anytime. From Australia, the key players could be Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Hazlewood.

Favourite Australian moment

I have three of them. One was my world record (six for 27) when they were all out for 193 from 117 for two in the ODI at Wankhede (2007). The Mumbai Test match in 2004 when I got seven wickets (4/44 and 3/32) to win the match. In Australia, it has to be the Adelaide Test match.

Those Australian spectators

They can get after you if you're not having a good day. Also the thing with the Australian crowd is if you're doing well they appreciate that as well. They really appreciate you as an opponent, but the thing is, they can get under your skin if you are having a slightly bad day.

Missed the 2003-04 Adelaide Test

To be part of it and then to spend so many hours sitting in the Australian dressing room along with Sachin (Tendulkar) after the match was over was unforgettable.