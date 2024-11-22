Breaking News
"He’ll be under less pressure being in Australia than India": Waugh on Virat Kohli

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
He’s had a lean trot though, by his standards, and his average has dropped a lot,’ Waugh told Fox Cricket

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Former Australia batter Mark Waugh opined that Virat Kohli will feel less pressure while playing in Australia than in India as the right hander loves the Australian conditions and have great records against the nation.


Also Read: Down-and-out India face rusty Aus for supremacy


“He’s got a great record in Australia, he loves the conditions. I think he’s a better player of pace than spin. He’s had a lean trot though, by his standards, and his average has dropped a lot,’ Waugh told Fox Cricket.


“Maybe Perth’s a good starting place for him, because he made that brilliant hundred on a very, very tricky pitch [in 2018]. “He’ll be under less pressure being in Australia than India. It’s so encompassing, playing in India on your home soil. It’ll be a fresh start for him, this series,” Waugh 
added.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Mark Waugh virat kohli India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

