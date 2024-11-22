"He’ll be under less pressure being in Australia than India": Waugh on Virat Kohli

He’s had a lean trot though, by his standards, and his average has dropped a lot,’ Waugh told Fox Cricket

Former Australia batter Mark Waugh opined that Virat Kohli will feel less pressure while playing in Australia than in India as the right hander loves the Australian conditions and have great records against the nation.

“He’s got a great record in Australia, he loves the conditions. I think he’s a better player of pace than spin. He’s had a lean trot though, by his standards, and his average has dropped a lot,’ Waugh told Fox Cricket.

“Maybe Perth’s a good starting place for him, because he made that brilliant hundred on a very, very tricky pitch [in 2018]. “He’ll be under less pressure being in Australia than India. It’s so encompassing, playing in India on your home soil. It’ll be a fresh start for him, this series,” Waugh

added.

