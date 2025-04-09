Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Iulia Vantur on singing Lag ja gale for Sikandar I was worried about Salmans response

Iulia Vantur on singing Lag ja gale for Sikandar: 'I was worried about Salman's response'

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Revealing that Salman Khan is a stickler for perfect pronunciation, Iulia Vantur says she is relieved that he liked her rendition of Lag ja gale in Sikandar

Iulia Vantur on singing Lag ja gale for Sikandar: 'I was worried about Salman's response'

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar

Listen to this article
Iulia Vantur on singing Lag ja gale for Sikandar: 'I was worried about Salman's response'
x
00:00

Not too long ago, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had heard Iulia Vantur singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic track, Lag ja gale. He had told Vantur that he’d have her sing it for a film someday. At the time, she didn’t think much of it. But days before Sikandar’s trailer launch, Vantur was in the studio recording the track, just as Nadiadwala had promised. “I didn’t have time to think about it. He told me, ‘Just go and record the song.’ The [lack of time] was a [blessing] because otherwise I would’ve been worried about singing the ultimate song,” smiles Vantur. 


Iulia VanturIulia Vantur


The reprised version appears prominently in Sikandar, with Rashmika Mandanna’s character crooning for Salman Khan. Among the compliments Vantur received, Khan’s reaction particularly relieved her. “I was worried [about his response]. If Salman hears me pronouncing something wrong, he will not leave me until I say it right. That he liked it was a big thing for me,” she says. Vantur, who has lent her voice to many songs for Khan’s films, including Race 3 (2018) and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), says she has mixed feelings when recording a track for him. “There is the pressure of giving your best because you want the other person to succeed. You don’t want to spoil it for them. At the same time, it’s a beautiful feeling because you want to work with people you love and respect. I’m grateful to be a part of the incredible legacy he is giving to his audience.”


Was it heartbreaking then to see Sikandar’s underwhelming box office performance? “I think the movie performed extraordinarily well, considering it was leaked before the release. What I also noticed is that his true fans were there for him,” she reflects. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan Rashmika Mandanna iulia vantur bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK