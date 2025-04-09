Revealing that Salman Khan is a stickler for perfect pronunciation, Iulia Vantur says she is relieved that he liked her rendition of Lag ja gale in Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar

Listen to this article Iulia Vantur on singing Lag ja gale for Sikandar: 'I was worried about Salman's response' x 00:00

Not too long ago, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had heard Iulia Vantur singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic track, Lag ja gale. He had told Vantur that he’d have her sing it for a film someday. At the time, she didn’t think much of it. But days before Sikandar’s trailer launch, Vantur was in the studio recording the track, just as Nadiadwala had promised. “I didn’t have time to think about it. He told me, ‘Just go and record the song.’ The [lack of time] was a [blessing] because otherwise I would’ve been worried about singing the ultimate song,” smiles Vantur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iulia Vantur

The reprised version appears prominently in Sikandar, with Rashmika Mandanna’s character crooning for Salman Khan. Among the compliments Vantur received, Khan’s reaction particularly relieved her. “I was worried [about his response]. If Salman hears me pronouncing something wrong, he will not leave me until I say it right. That he liked it was a big thing for me,” she says. Vantur, who has lent her voice to many songs for Khan’s films, including Race 3 (2018) and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), says she has mixed feelings when recording a track for him. “There is the pressure of giving your best because you want the other person to succeed. You don’t want to spoil it for them. At the same time, it’s a beautiful feeling because you want to work with people you love and respect. I’m grateful to be a part of the incredible legacy he is giving to his audience.”

Was it heartbreaking then to see Sikandar’s underwhelming box office performance? “I think the movie performed extraordinarily well, considering it was leaked before the release. What I also noticed is that his true fans were there for him,” she reflects.