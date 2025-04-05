Actress Shreya Gupto who began her journey in the film industry with Tamil cinema got her big Bollywood break with the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar

Shreya Gupto

Listen to this article Sikandar actor Shreya Gupto: Even getting opportunity to audition has been a challenge for many outsiders | Exclusive x 00:00

Actress Shreya Gupto played a pivotal role as a medical practitioner in Salman Khan's recently released film 'Sikandar'. This marked her first big break in Bollywood. She began her acting journey in the Tamil film industry. Talking to Mid-day about how she landed a role in Sikandar and shared space with Salman Khan, the actress, said, "I auditioned for the role and landed the character—it’s my first experience on a Bollywood film set, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Working under ARM, alongside Salman Khan, and in a Nadiadwala production was beyond exciting for me. These are huge names, and stepping into this world felt surreal."

I was blown away by the sets: Shreya Gupto

The actress's scenes were set in the backdrop of a recreated version of Mumbai's Dharavi. "The moment I arrived on set, I realized the sheer scale of the film. The production design was flawless. My scenes were set in the Dharavi backdrop, and I was blown away by the stunningly detailed sets created by industry legends Amit Ray and Satyajit Chakraborty," she said recalling the moment she realised the magnitude of this film.

In the past, Shreya has worked with Tamil cinema legends like Rajinikanth (Darbar) and Suriya as well. Talking about being part of big star films and the reach it provides to new actors, she said, "Every actor aspires to reach a wider audience, and working with legends like Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, or Suriya gives you that reach. But when it comes to craft, whether you’re performing alongside an icon or a newcomer, the professionalism and skill required remain the same—there’s no shortcut. Of course, getting to observe the stars you grew up idolizing, watching them prepare for a scene, is a fascinating experience in itself."

Shreya on being an outsider

Shreya Gupto's mother has also done small roles in films to bring bread on the table. This connection does not give her any leverage in the industry. Talking about the plight of outsiders in the industry, the actress said, "I won’t deny that even getting the opportunity to audition has been a challenge for many outsiders. There are multiple criteria to meet when it comes to landing a substantial role in OTT, and for those without industry connections, the starting line is often much farther back. But that’s the nature of the journey—one has to accept it and keep pushing forward within their capacity. Having worked across different industries for years, my hunger for strong, substantial characters remains constant. That drive never fades."

"I see the industry evolving—OTT has opened up more opportunities, more stories are being told, and more characters are being written. The landscape is shifting, and with it, more people are getting the chance to step in and prove themselves," she added.