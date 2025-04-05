Breaking News
Have you heard? Rajinikanth's Coolie to clash with War 2; Ronnie Screwvala is Bollywood's only billionaire

Updated on: 05 April,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Director Lokesh Kanagraraj has announced that Rajinikanth's big-ticket film Coolie will hit theatres on August 14, ahead of Independence Day. The release was revealed on Friday,

Have you heard? Rajinikanth's Coolie to clash with War 2; Ronnie Screwvala is Bollywood's only billionaire

Rajinikanth, NTR Jr and Hrithik Roshan. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Have you heard? Rajinikanth's Coolie to clash with War 2; Ronnie Screwvala is Bollywood's only billionaire
Box-office war


The wait is over! Director Lokesh Kanagraraj has announced that Rajinikanth’s big-ticket film Coolie will hit theatres on August 14, ahead of Independence Day. The release was revealed on Friday, accompanied by a striking monochrome poster featuring Rajinikanth in a gritty avatar. Boasting an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, Coolie also rumouredly features Aamir Khan in a cameo. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, Coolie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr’s War 2 on August 14, setting the stage for an epic box-office battle. War 2 is the second instalment of War (2019), also starring Tiger Shroff. The film’s final schedule, including some critical action sequences, is scheduled to wrap this month. 


Sheila ki stiffness


Katrina Kaif and Terence LewisKatrina Kaif and Terence Lewis

Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis recently confessed that Katrina Kaif, who is loved for her moves in dance numbers like Sheila ki jawani, Kamli, Kaala chashma, and Chikni chameli, initially struggled with dance. Terence recalled Katrina’s early days, saying, “She was not a trained dancer, and she was very tall and [her] stature... she is a big built girl.” He also said that she lacked the rhythm of a dancer when he first worked with her after her debut film Boom (2003). However, he praised the actor’s remarkable transformation. He said, that she has worked on her body, and worked very hard on her dance, and herself.  

Richie rich, Ronnie 

Ronnie Screwvala, Salman Khan, Sha Rukh Khan and Aamir KhanRonnie Screwvala, Salman Khan, Sha Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Media mogul and entrepreneur, Ronnie Screwvala, has been named Bollywood’s only billionaire, with a net worth of $1.5 billion, according to the 2025 Forbes Billionaire List. Ronnie’s wealth surpasses that of Bollywood’s three biggest superstars—Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), Salman Khan ($390 million), and Aamir Khan ($220 million), who have a combined net worth of $1.38 billion.

